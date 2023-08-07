Australia has beat Denmark in Sydney on Monday to qualify for the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso found the net in a 2-0 victory in front of 75,784 fans at Stadium Australia.

Tournament co-hosts, Australia, have now reached the last-eight stage in four of the last five Women’s World Cups.

The Matildas will face either France or Morocco in Brisbane on Saturday as they aim to reach their first ever semi-final.

Australia had progressed from the group stage without needing to call on Captain Sam Kerr.

Chelsea striker Kerr, who is her country’s all-time leading scorer in women’s international soccer with 62 goals, picked up a calf injury just before the tournament.

After watching Australia’s first three games from the sidelines, Kerr finally entered the action in the 80th minute on Monday when her side were already 2-0 up.

Kerr was immediately given the captain’s armband and was cheered very loudly as she came on as a substitute.

The 29-year-old looked sharp during her brief cameo and appeared to be moving unhindered.