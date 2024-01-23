The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were revealed on Tuesday, putting Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” in the lead with an impressive 13 nods. Here are six significant takeaways from the Oscars announcement:

1. Unstoppable ‘Oppenheimer’:

In a year filled with strong films, Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” stands out, securing 13 Oscar nominations after sweeping major awards, including the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. With a global box office ranking third at $950 million, the film’s success seems relentless.

2. ‘Barbie’ Surprises:

Despite expectations that Margot Robbie would receive an Oscar nomination for “Barbie,” it was America Ferrera who earned the nod for her powerful performance. Ferrera’s portrayal resonated with Academy voters, highlighting the film’s themes of women facing double standards.

3. Female Directors Milestone:

Greta Gerwig missed out on a best director nomination for “Barbie,” but the movie still secured a best picture nomination. This marks a historic moment with three female directors having films in the key category—a first in Oscars history.

4. Hollywood Vintage:

Martin Scorsese, at 81, became the oldest person ever nominated for best director with his 10th nod for “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Meanwhile, composer John Williams, at 91, earned his 54th nomination, breaking records and continuing his legendary career.

5. Domingo Pips DiCaprio:

Colman Domingo surprised many by securing a best actor nod for “Rustin,” taking a spot that was expected to go to Leonardo DiCaprio. Domingo’s portrayal of gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin is a notable highlight in the competitive category.

6. Documentary Surprises:

The best documentary category brought unexpected choices, bypassing presumed contenders. Notable exclusions include “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” and “American Symphony,” while films covering Ugandan politics, the war in Ukraine, Alzheimer’s disease, and women’s rights earned nominations.

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 10, and anticipation is high for how these key takeaways will shape the event.