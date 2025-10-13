The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially revealed the venues, dates, and format for the African playoff tournament that will be the continent’s final qualifier for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, paving the way for a high-stakes clash in November 2025.

In a circular circulated to all member-associations on Monday, CAF confirmed that Morocco, already selected to host the upcoming AFCON 2025, will also serve as the venue for the crucial four-team playoff that will decide Africa’s representative for the intercontinental playoff round.

As per the schedule, the semi-final matches of the four-team mini-tournament are set to take place on November 13, 2025, with the final scheduled for November 16, 2025.

The CAF playoff competition will feature the four best runners-up from the nine qualifying groups, calculated following Matchday 10 of the qualifiers.

CAF has stipulated that in the event of a draw, matches will proceed to extra time and, if necessary, penalty shootouts. Teams will be permitted five substitutions, with a sixth allowed during extra time.

The FIFA World Rankings, to be published on October 23, 2025, will determine the draw and seeding for the playoffs. The highest-ranked team will face the fourth-ranked team in one semi-final, while the second and third ranked sides will compete in the other.