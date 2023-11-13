The Lesotho’s senior men national team, known as Likuena (Crocodiles) for Thursday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifying series Day 1 encounter with the Super Eagles of Nigeria will arrive in Lagos this night aboard a Kenyan Airways flight.

Thenff.com reveal that the delegation will sleep over in Lagos, and then fly into Uyo on Tuesday morning where players and officials will be accommodated at the Ibom Hotel and Resorts.

The match officials, including the contingent of Tunisian referees, are also expected to arrive in Uyo on Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s battle.

Officials of the Super Eagles have already arrived in the Akwa Ibom State capital, with the players expected to start trooping into town on Monday.