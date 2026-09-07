The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in the Southern Kaduna zone have resolved to mobilise support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The resolution was reached at a strategic meeting of APC Zone 3 stakeholders chaired by the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, at Epitome Hotel, Barnawa, Kaduna.

Speaking at the event, the deputy governor urged the stakeholders to work together and place the collective interest above personal considerations, saying unity, discipline and commitment were necessary to strengthen the party ahead of the elections.

She also urged APC candidates to develop clear strategies and concrete plans for their respective constituencies, while calling on stakeholders to communicate the achievements of the administrations of President Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani to the electorate through factual information and effective engagement.

Balarabe said the 2027 elections would provide Southern Kaduna with an opportunity to demonstrate its political strength, organisational capacity and commitment to the APC.

“History will ask us, when the moment came, whether we were wise enough to choose the collective interest over personal interests,” she said.

The stakeholders reviewed the party’s preparedness for the 2027 elections, with candidates presenting updates on their engagements with constituents and outlining plans for mobilisation in their respective constituencies.

They also considered the report of the Reconciliation Committee, which had toured the zone to engage aggrieved party members, foster forgiveness and rebuild trust within the party.

The committee reported progress in its efforts, saying the exercise had helped to strengthen unity, cohesion and collective purpose among members across Southern Kaduna.

The stakeholders further resolved to educate the electorate on the projects, programmes and other dividends of democracy being delivered by the APC-led federal and state administrations, particularly in Southern Kaduna.

They agreed that the party’s campaign should be issue-based and anchored on factual information, while avoiding divisive narratives capable of undermining peace and unity in Kaduna State.

To strengthen the campaign machinery, the meeting approved the establishment of a fundraising committee to mobilise resources for the 2027 campaign. The committee will be chaired by Adams.

The meeting was attended by the APC state chairman, Hon. Atiku Isaac Sankey; Deputy Governorship Nominee, Comrade Jerry Adams; federal and state assembly candidates from the eight Southern Kaduna local government areas; federal and state government appointees; party officials; local government chairmen and other stakeholders.