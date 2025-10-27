The 2 Million Votes Project, convened by the Dakaci Support Initiative in Kaduna State, has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the visionary leadership of President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the state governor, Senator Uba Sani, with a promise to deliver two million votes to the duo in the next elections.

A statement signed by the convener of the group, Esv. Hon. Dr. Sani Abdulkadir (Dakaci), on Monday, said through strategic mobilisation and grassroots engagement, the movement has built a strong and organised political network committed to deliver over two million (2,000,000) votes — and even more — for the Tinubu and Uba Sani reelection bids in the forthcoming elections in 2027.

“This initiative stands firm in its belief that the leadership of both men embodies the principles of continuity, progress, and transformational governance. The movement’s mission extends beyond politics — it is driven by a shared vision of sustainable development, national unity, and empowerment for the people of Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.

“Our resolve remains strong. We are committed to advancing the legacies of President Tinubu and Senator Uba Sani — leaders whose vision and courage continue to shape a prosperous future for our nation,” Dakaci stated.

“We remain steadfast in supporting this partnership for many more fruitful years, confident that their leadership will continue to strengthen governance, inspire progress, and promote lasting economic growth across Nigeria,” he added.