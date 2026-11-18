Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed concern over growing political intolerance, violence and ethnic rivalry ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that the developments could threaten Nigeria’s peace, stability and democratic process.

Jonathan said the country’s political atmosphere was becoming increasingly tense, with political actors seemingly unwilling to tolerate opposing views or acknowledge the legitimate right of others to contest for political power.

The former president spoke on Tuesday in Abuja at a peace and security conference organised by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, with the theme, ‘Safeguarding Peace and Strengthening Social Cohesion in a Competitive Political Environment’.

He said he had continued to receive calls from Nigerians and friends of the country across the world expressing concern about the direction Nigeria was heading as the 2027 elections approach.

“As we gradually approach the 2027 general elections, certain developments in our political environment are becoming increasingly worrisome,” Jonathan said.

“As a former president, I receive calls from Nigerians and friends of our country across the world who express concern about the direction Nigeria is heading.

“Rather than the confidence and optimism we should be inspiring, there is growing apprehension about the likelihood of crises that may follow the elections. We must not ignore these concerns.”

Jonathan identified political intolerance, thuggery and the exploitation of young people as instruments of violence as major threats to Nigeria’s democratic development.

He expressed particular concern that political organisations and campaign teams were increasingly assuming the character of cult groups, where loyalty appeared to take precedence over democratic values and tolerance.

“Among the issues demanding urgent attention is the growing culture of political intolerance.

“There appears to be an increasing unwillingness among political actors to accommodate opposing views or recognise the legitimate right of others to compete for political power.

“This is compounded by political thuggery, the exploitation of our young people as instruments of violence, and acts of political brigandage.

“It is becoming obvious. We are running political organisations — campaign teams as cult groups,” he said.

The former president also raised concerns over conflicting court judgments, particularly rulings delivered by courts of coordinate jurisdiction, warning that such developments could undermine public confidence in the judiciary.

He acknowledged the judiciary’s constitutional responsibility to interpret the law and resolve disputes but cautioned that contradictory decisions on similar matters could create unnecessary tension and weaken the institution’s credibility.

“We must protect the integrity and independence of our judiciary. When citizens begin to lose faith in the courts and resort to self-help, the consequences can be disastrous.

“The descent from a loss of confidence in institutions to anarchy is a danger we must collectively prevent,” he said.

Jonathan further warned against attempts to turn the 2027 general elections into contests driven by ethnic rivalry, saying such tendencies could endanger national unity and peaceful coexistence.

He noted growing concerns that political competition could degenerate into destructive ethnic rivalry at both national and state levels.

“Nothing could be more dangerous to our national existence than the deliberate encouragement of ethnic rivalry.

“We must never allow political ambition to undermine the bonds that hold us together as one nation and in our states,” he added.

On leadership selection, Jonathan urged Nigerians to prioritise competence, credibility and capacity rather than allowing ethnic, religious and other primordial considerations to determine who emerges as leaders.

He called for a review of the country’s political recruitment process, arguing that the existing system remained vulnerable to considerations that could prevent capable individuals from attaining leadership positions.

“As I observed a few days ago in Lagos, if Nigeria must make meaningful progress, we must review our political recruitment process.

“Our present system remains vulnerable to ethnic, religious and other primordial considerations, which often prevent competent and credible individuals from emerging as leaders,” he said.

Jonathan urged Nigerians to make deliberate and responsible choices in the 2027 elections, stressing that the country’s future would depend largely on the quality of individuals elected into public offices.

“The future of our country depends on the choices we make. Leadership is very critical in the growth of any nation.

“Let us choose competence over prejudice, service over personal ambition, and national interest over narrow considerations.

“Our democracy must produce leaders capable of uniting our people and advancing our collective development,” he said.