A former governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, has said that Nigerians should be bothered about the credibility of their president instead of where he comes from, beginning from next election cycle in 2027.

The one-time Kano Central Senator, who spoke on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics on Sunday night, noted that the debates over the president’s region have no bearing on governance.

“All the parties should come up with their planning in a situation whereby they make the best of choices. But for Nigerians now to decide, our concern is ‘Let’s look at the candidates produced by the parties’,” Shekarau said.

“Our challenge is that all the parties should give Nigerians correct candidates so we have the best to choose from. But if you give us all evils, we will choose the best from the evils,” the former governor added.

He also weighed in on the state of the nation and called on President Bola Tinubu-led government to get back to the basis.

“The last protests on the end of bad governance is a clear message. The agitation was not a regional, state affair. It was a national matter. I think it’s a very clear message to the President and the Federal Government.

“Nigerians are saying ‘Please go back to the drawing board and reassess what you are giving us’,” Shekarau said.

The protests began on August 1 across the country owing to the harsh economic conditions since the removal of subsidy on fuel and the floating of the naira.

While the demonstrations began peacefully, they took a concerning dimension days later, leading to the destruction of private and public properties, especially in the northern part of Nigeria.