The North Central chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled a grand rally in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, for next Saturday as part of its mobilisation for the 2027 general elections.

According to a statement by the spokesman for the APC presidential campaign, Dele Alake, the rally is part of the North Central Grassroots Mobilisation Movement programme to support the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in 2027.

At the movement’s inaugural meeting, held at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) in Abuja on Friday, Senator George Akume commended its national coordinator, Arc. Sonny S.T. Echono, for bringing the forum to fruition.

Akume said the North Central had an overriding objective of delivering the highest regional vote total for President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State also described the initiative as timely, saying the challenges ahead of the 2027 election were gradually receding.

He said the latest voter register indicated strong support for the APC in the North Central region, expressing confidence that the region would deliver the highest number of votes for the president and other APC candidates.

Sule said the political strength of the North Central, which currently has the SGF, the APC national chairman and several key political appointees, was significantly stronger than it was ahead of the last election.

He said the region would use the North Central Grassroots Mobilisation Movement for Tinubu/Shettima to take the party’s message to the grassroots and mobilise support across the region.

Echono said the focus was no longer simply on whether President Tinubu would win the North Central, but on positioning the region to deliver the highest number of votes to him in the 2027 election.

He commended Akume, the North Central Governors’ Forum and other stakeholders across the region for their commitment and support for the Renewed Hope administration.

Echono said the forum would serve as a mobilisation platform bringing together political leaders, grassroots actors and other stakeholders across the North Central ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, described the movement as the first of its kind.

At the end of the meeting, the forum resolved to intensify mobilisation for President Tinubu in 2027 and seek to deliver the region’s highest vote total.

It also agreed to organise a medical outreach programme, establish a Reconciliation Committee and hold town hall meetings across the region.

The forum further resolved that the Minister of Information and National Orientation would collaborate with state commissioners for information, state publicity secretaries and state publicity committees to increase awareness of the initiative, with support from the governors.