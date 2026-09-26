Former Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, has said Thursday’s Supreme Court judgment on the Electoral Act did not bar him from contesting the 2027 Delta Central Senatorial election.

Omo-Agege made the clarification in a statement issued on Saturday in Asaba by his Special Adviser on Strategy and Communications, Mr Godwin Anaighe.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate said the judgment neither made any order against him nor declared him ineligible to participate in the 2027 election.

According to him, the Supreme Court ruling only restored Sections 77(5), 77(6), 77(7) and 84(2) of the Electoral Act 2026, which deal with party membership registers and the nomination of candidates.

He also dismissed the celebrations by supporters of Sen. Ede Dafinone, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, who had been congratulating their candidate over the judgment.

Omo-Agege said his name was included in the NDC membership register submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before May 10 and also featured on the commission’s published final list of candidates.

“The distinction is straightforward: The Court ruled on the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act; it did not issue a candidate-specific ruling against Omo-Agege,” he said.

He described claims that the judgment had removed him from the race as political propaganda, rather than an accurate interpretation of the court’s decision.

Omo-Agege said he remained focused on the 2027 senatorial contest in Delta Central and urged his opponents to base their campaigns on their records and programmes.

“If Dafinone wants the Senate seat, he should come to the field with his record, his programme and his arguments for another term,” he said.

He added that the people of Delta Central would decide their preferred candidate when the time came, stressing that political celebrations could not take the place of the electoral contest.