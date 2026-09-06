The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Dutse/Kiyawa Federal Constituency, Aminu Wada Abubakar, has pledged to address unemployment among youths and women through skills acquisition, enterprise support and job creation initiatives.

Abubakar made the pledge while meeting PDP stakeholders from the 22 wards of the constituency.

He said his plans would include vocational training in areas such as tailoring, garment making, welding, electrical installation, phone and computer repairs, catering and agriculture.

The candidate also promised to support beneficiaries with starter kits and facilitate access to small-business financing to enable them establish or expand their businesses.

Abubakar said he would seek partnerships with government agencies and private organisations to create apprenticeship, technical training and employment opportunities for young people in the constituency.

He also pledged to support farmers and young people engaged in agriculture through improved inputs, processing opportunities and better access to markets.

On his legislative agenda, Abubakar said he would sponsor bills and motions aimed at attracting development projects and improving the welfare of constituents.

He said his focus would include measures to stimulate economic activity, improve infrastructure and create employment opportunities.

The PDP Zonal Chairman, Abdulaziz Dankofa, assured the candidate of the support of party members ahead of the election.

Party leaders at the meeting called for increased grassroots mobilisation across the constituency.