Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi has urged Muslims in the country to pray and also continue to drum support for President Bola Tinubu’s reelection ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Umahi stated that things were already turning around in the country under Tinubu’s administration and assured that the good intentions of the President for the country will give Nigerians the reason to smile and have absolute confidence in the country.

The minister gave the charge in his Abakaliki residence on Sunday night while breaking the Ramadan fast with Muslim faithful in the state.

He averred that the worst was over in the country with God showing Himself mighty and marvelously under the President’s administration.

“In your prayers, please pray for the President, for his success, for all the great work he is doing because he came in the name of God and God has shown Himself so mighty strong for our President.

“We pray that God will guide him in good health and everything good thing he thinks for this nation will come to pass, he will achieve it and of course as we prepare to complete our first tenure, that he will also be re-elected for second tenure so that he will complete the good job that he has started.

“Things are turning around, God is showing Himself so strong in our administration and the worst is over. God is helping us mighty and marvelously”, he said.

Umahi, a former Governor of Ebonyi State also urged the Muslim community to pray for Governor Francis Nwifuru who he said has brought everybody together through all-inclusive administration.

“The Governor of Ebonyi State has brought peace, no more opposition in Ebonyi State. Only APC is in Ebonyi State, he has brought everybody to be on board.

“The Governor is doing all his best to develop the state. You will pray for him for God will guide him and that he will complete his four years tenure and give him victory for the second year tenure and that God will lift Ebonyi State and make us number one in the whole country, for peace, for prosperity, for wealth, for good governance, that God will make us number one”, Umahi said.

In their responses, the Leader of Muslim Community in the State Alhaji Danjuma Gambo and Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Scamb Nwokolo commended Umahi for his love for all religious groups in the State.

The duo assured the minister of their continued prayer and support for President Tinubu and Governor Nwifuru, while describing the breaking of Ramadan Fasting with the Muslim Community as commendable.