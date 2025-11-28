A total of 205 graduands, on Friday, bagged First Class honours out of the 20,164 graduating students of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) at its 25th convocation ceremony and 50th anniversary.

Giving the breakdown of the classes of the degrees of the graduating students at the convocation ground of the University in Maiduguri, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Mohammed Laminu Mele, said the graduands were drawn from two colleges and 17 faculties, representing the rich academic diversity and broad intellectual strength of the university.

He said, “This distinguished cohort includes: 66 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees; 1,020 Master’s degrees, 3,851 Postgraduate Diplomas, 13,624, Bachelor’s degrees and 1,699 Diplomas.

“Among them, we celebrate outstanding academic distinctions: 205 First Class Honours; 3,114 Second Class Upper Division and 9,501 Second Class Lower Division.”

Professor Mele said each of the accomplishments represents not only years of hard work, sacrifice, and perseverance but also the promise of future leadership, innovation and service to the nation and humanity, adding that members of the University were proud of the graduating students.

He announced the conferment of honorary doctorate degrees on three eminent personalities of national and international repute – individuals whose lives exemplified scholarship, leadership, philanthropy, and service.

“The University of Maiduguri proudly recognises: His Excellency, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, Executive Governor of Borno State, for his visionary leadership, courage and unwavering commitment to education, security and human development. His contributions have transformed Borno State and strengthened education in unprecedented ways.

“His Highness, Alhaji Najib Hussaini Adamu, Emir of Kazaure, for his enduring contributions to traditional leadership, peace building, moral guidance, and cultural preservation. His influence continues to foster harmony and communal progress.

“Chief Sir Emeka Offor, a respected philanthropist and entrepreneur, for his impactful investments in youth empowerment, education, health and community development. His foundation’s work continues to uplift thousands across Nigeria and beyond,” Professor Mele said.

The Vice Chancellor said that by bestowing the honours, the University of Maiduguri celebrates their exemplary service and holds them up as models of integrity, patriotism, and excellence for its students, staff and the wider society.

“Equally worthy of note is our recognition of long-serving scholars whose devotion has shaped the intellectual foundation of this university.Today, with immense pride and deep gratitude, we confer the prestigious title of Professor Emeritus on three towering academics: Professor Bukar Bababe, Department of Soil Science – a mentor to generations and a pillar of agricultural scholarship; Professor Shettima Umara Bulakarima, Department of Languages andvLinguistics – a custodian of linguistic heritage and a champion of literary scholarship and Professor Haruna Dantoro Dlakwa, Department of Public Administration – a scholar-administrator whose ideas continue to influence governance and policy practice,” he further said.

Mele noted that each of these distinguished scholars has devoted over forty years to teaching, research, mentorship and institutional development, saying that their elevation to emeritus status is a tribute to their lasting legacy and a reminder of the enduring value of scholarship.

In his remarks, the Chancellor University of Maiduguri and the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad l, appreciated the Government and people of Borno State, particularly Maiduguri, for being good hosts for the University, saying that this role was not new to Borno, the ancient citadel of scholarship and learning, the light of which has continued to shine all over Africa for over a thousand years and beyond.

“Permit me to indulge myself by proclaiming that I also have my roots here. In recent times, it has served as the headquarters of the entire Northeast of Nigeria, and the home of the Northeast College of Arts and Science, the parent site of the University.I must appreciate the traditional head of Borno, His Eminence the Shehu for his leadership and the traditional rulers of the six States of the Northeast and the peoples of their domains for nurturing this centre of learning. Several other traditional leaders from all over the country have also contributed leadership as Chancellors to this University,” the Chancellor noted.

Further speaking during the ceremony, the Pro- Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Dr Adamu Yunusa Dan Gwani, noted that the occasion of the 25th Convocation Ceremony of the University of Maiduguri was a moment of celebration, reflection, and renewal , a time to honour achievement, acknowledge challenges, and reaffirm collective commitment to the future of the great institution.

“As we gather here on this important and very memorable day, let us also reflect on the vision of the founders of this University, those who dreamt of a place where ideas could flourish and futures could be forged.Today, we stand on the shoulders of heroes empowered by their legacies and our vision is clear.

“Today, we confer degrees upon a new generation of scholars, professionals, and leaders. These graduates have endured rigorous academic training, navigated personal and societal challenges,and emerged with the knowledge and character to serve their communities and nation.

“This year, the University of Maiduguri is graduating a total of twenty thousand one hundred and sixty-four students across its colleges and faculties . This number reflects not only the academic strength of ourvuniversity but also the resilience and determination of our students.

“I commend the Vice-Chancellor, the Senate, and the entire academic community for upholding standards and nurturing excellence.

As Chairman of Council, I have had the privilege of witnessing first-hand the dedication of our leadership team.

“Under the stewardship of Professor Mohammed Laminu Mele, the university has embarked on a transformative journey – strengthening academic standards, digitising operations, enhancing security, and expanding revenue-generating ventures,” said the Pro- Chancellor of University of Maiduguri.