President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the release of the 24 schoolgirls abducted by terrorists at Maga in Kebbi State last Monday. Terrorists struck at the school at dawn on November 17 and abducted the girls shortly after a military detachment left the premises.

The Kebbi incident triggered other kidnappings in Eruku in Kwara State and Papiri in Niger State. All 38 worshippers kidnapped from a church in Eruku were freed on Sunday. The same day, the Niger State chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria said 50 of the missing students of the Catholic school in Niger had been found in their parents’ homes.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu applauded the security agents for their efforts in securing freedom for all the victims taken away by the terrorists. He tasked them to intensify efforts to rescue the remaining students still being held captive.

“I am relieved that all the 24 girls have been accounted for. Now, we must put — as a matter of urgency — more boots on the ground in the vulnerable areas to avert further incidents of kidnapping. My government will offer all the assistance needed to achieve this,” President Tinubu said.

24 Kebbi Kidnapped Schoolgirls Released

The 24 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls’ Secondary School, Maga, in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State on Sunday, November 17, were rescued unhurt by a combined team of soldiers, police, civil defence personnel, vigilantes and hunters after nine days in captivity.

Speaking at a news conference at the Presidential Lodge in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, the Minister of State for Defence, Hon Bello Matawalle, alongside Governor Nasir Idris (Kauran Gwandu), said the girls were rescued in Makwa Forest in Niger State after a heavy gun battle, with no ransom paid.

The minister said the students would be taken to hospital for medical examination before being reunited with their parents. He commended the rescue team for their courage and professionalism.

Governor Nasir Idris expressed profound appreciation to all who showed concern, especially President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle, the Progressive Governors’ Forum led by Hope Uzodimma, National Assembly members led by Tajudeen Abbas, the Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, and others.

Governor Idris announced that the rescued schoolgirls would be in Birnin Kebbi today (Wednesday) for the official handover to their parents guardians.

Tinubu Orders 24-Hour Aerial Watch on Kwara, Kebbi Forests

President Bola Tinubu has ordered an aggressive, round-the-clock aerial siege on forests in Kwara, Kebbi and parts of Niger State as the Federal Government intensifies efforts to contain the recent surge in kidnappings and terror attacks across the North-Central and North-West geopolitical zones.

The President issued the directive following fresh security assessments indicating that several kidnapping and terror cells were operating from deep forested enclaves straddling the affected states.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Chief Sunday Dare, disclosed the development on Tuesday in a post on his verified X handle, @SundayDareSD.

He stated that the President had instructed the Nigerian Air Force to widen surveillance “across the innermost parts of the forests” where armed groups are believed to be hiding. Under the directive, the Air Force is to maintain an uninterrupted 24-hour aerial watch over the troubled zones and coordinate with ground troops deployed for rescue missions and counter-terrorism operations.

The same level of operational pressure, Dare said, is to be replicated along the Kebbi–Niger axis, where multiple rescue efforts are underway.

The order follows a series of recent incidents, including last week’s mass abduction of worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State, and coordinated attacks in Kebbi and Niger that have triggered widespread concern. Although several abducted persons have been rescued, security agencies are still working to locate and free victims believed to be held within remote forest clusters.

Dare added that President Tinubu, who has been receiving continuous field updates, directed all military and security formations to adopt an “all-out, no-retreat posture” until all criminal groups are dismantled and abducted citizens freed.

He also urged communities to provide timely intelligence on suspicious activity to support intensified military operations.

Again, Bandits Abduct 11 Persons in Kwara Community, Police Launch Manhunt

Armed bandits on Monday struck at the Isapa community of Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State and abducted 11 persons.

The attack came exactly one week after bandits attacked the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku, in the same local government area and abducted 38 worshippers. Eruku and Isapa are neighbouring communities.

It was gathered that about 20 bandits stormed Isapa with a large herd of cattle, firing shots indiscriminately. A stray bullet reportedly hit an elderly woman.

A community leader who confirmed the development to LEADERSHIP said the 11 abducted persons included a pregnant woman, two nursing mothers and several children. Ten of the victims were northerners settled in the community, while one was a native of Isapa.

The Kwara State Police Command yesterday confirmed that 10 residents were kidnapped and that a woman sustained a gunshot injury, but had since been treated and discharged.

In a statement by spokesperson Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, the command said:

“The Kwara State Police Command confirms a shooting incident that occurred at Isapa via Obbo-Ile Village on 24th November 2025…”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, visited Isapa for an on-the-spot assessment and met traditional rulers — the Onisapa of Isapa Land, Oba Gbenga Adeyeye, and the Olokesa of Okesa Land, Oba Olu Fagbamila Raphael Olusegun — alongside local and youth leaders. He assured residents of intensified operations to rescue the victims.

A search-and-rescue operation involving police tactical teams and local vigilantes is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday announced a cabinet-level security committee to design short- and long-term strategies to curb further breaches. The committee, chaired by the deputy governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, is expected to submit its report within four weeks.

Bandits Abduct 10 in Fresh Attack on Kano Border Communities

Ten persons have been abducted during a late-night attack on two neighbouring villages in Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The attackers raided Biresawa and Tsundu villages at about 10pm on Monday, taking eight females and two males. Five females and one male were abducted in Tsundu, while three females and one male were kidnapped in Biresawa.

A relative of the victims, Kabiru Usman, said the bandits, armed and on foot, operated unchallenged. They abducted his wife, Umma; his 17-year-old daughter, Fati; his brother’s wife; and two other women. Residents attempted to resist but were overpowered.

Usman said the communities had earlier alerted security operatives after receiving intelligence that the attackers were approaching.

The Kano State Police PRO, CSP Abdullahi Kiyawa, did not respond to calls seeking confirmation.

Bandit attacks have reportedly increased in Kano border communities in recent weeks, with residents linking the surge to the recent peace deal involving bandits in Katsina State.