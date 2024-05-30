Ad

Benue State Police Command has neutralised three notorious kidnappers terrorising the Sankera axis comprising Katsina-Ala, Ukum, and Logo local government areas and recovered arms and ammunition.

The command’s spokesperson Catherine Anene, in a statement, explained that “on the 29/5/2024 at about 6 am, officers of the ‘Operation Zenda JTF” stormed a kidnappers’ hideout and on sighting the police, the kidnappers led by the gang leader Tersue Dada AKA “ Causer” engaged the team in a gun duel but were overpowered by the superior firepower of the police.

According to her, in the process of the gun battle, three suspects sustained gunshot injuries and were eventually confirmed dead at the hospital, while one of the suspects; Terver Tavershima of Tinenune, in Ukum LGA, was arrested.

She said, “Items recovered from the scene include one (1) AK-47 rifle, one Dane gun, assorted phones, camouflage uniforms, and a motorcycle.”

She maintained that two kidnapped victims under their custody were rescued unhurt.

The victims whom the PPRO said were kidnapped from their homes in the Ukum LGA area of the state about a week ago were quoted as saying the sum of N23 million was placed on them as ransom to be paid by their families.

Ad More Details

Anene said the command, under the leadership of CP Hassan Yabanet, had intensified operations across the state, particularly in the Sankera axis. These operations are geared towards returning farmers to their farmlands and curbing banditry in the area.

She quoted the CP as calling on the good people of Sankera to cooperate with the police teams sent to the area as they continue to fight criminals in the area.