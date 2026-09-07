A trailer accident has claimed the lives of three persons and injured several others in Nyanya, an outskirt of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The accident occurred on Monday afternoon when a truck, said to have suffered brake failure, crashed into a tricycle park and motorcycle riders while descending the Nyanya Bridge towards the Karu-Jikwoyi Road.

An eyewitness, Adamu Ishaku, said three persons died instantly, while more than seven others sustained severe injuries and were taken to hospital for medical attention.

“I counted about three bodies on the ground and other injured persons in the accident. Those who lost their lives have been evacuated, while those who sustained severe injuries have been taken to the hospital,” Ishaku said.

The accident caused heavy traffic on both sides of the road as passers-by gathered at the scene, with some offering assistance to the victims.