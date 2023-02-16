The 14th Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, yesterday stormed Kano, three years after his dethronement by the state government.

He was in Kano enroute Jigawa State to condole with the Dutse Emirate over the death of the emir.

He used the opportunity to visit his mother in Kano, saying that as a citizen, he was free to visit anywhere.

The deposed Kano monarch said he could not fly directly to Jigawa State because of bad weather and had to make a stopover in Kano.

Sanusi said, “I couldn’t go directly to Jigawa State because of bad weather and as I touched down in Kano, hundreds of people stormed and I took the single opportunity to proceed to my mother’s house and greeted her.”

He said as a citizen he had the right to go anywhere he so wished, furthermore there is a court judgement that allows him to visit any state he wants in Nigeria.

Sanusi was removed from office three years ago by Governor Ganduje after a serious dispute with the governor.

He said he had received many well-wishers at his mother’s house on Ibrahim Dabo Road, where they prayed for him with some people even in tears as a clear demonstration of true love.

He was deposed on March 9, 2020, over allegations of insubordination and “banished” to Awe in Nasarawa State, an action that the Federal High Court in Abuja declared as illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.

He has since returned to Abuja after the memorable visit which brought some Kano major roads to a standstill.