Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) numbering 300 under the auspices of the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria (COCSON), Tuesday, unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the Managing Director of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), Dr. Mohammad Alkali, over his landmark achievements and transparent leadership.

This is just as the coalition called on public office-holders across the various agencies of government to emulate the giant strides of the NEDC managing director.

The Coalition made this known during a press conference held in Abuja, where it pointed out that the Alkali-led NEDC has been on track and really addressing the socioeconomic issues affecting the North-East States, and that it was all out to support his efforts to change the narrative in the region.

Spokesperson for the coalition, Mr Obiora Bartholomew, said: “We, the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria (COCSON), have gathered here today to address important developments regarding the North East Development Commission (NEDC), specifically the leadership of its Managing Director appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“COCSON, as a coalition committed to the promotion and protection of the interests of the Nigerian people, recognizes and appreciates the significant achievements made by the Managing Director since his appointment.

“We have extensively analyzed his performance, engaging closely with stakeholders involved in the North East Development, and we are pleased to announce the passing of a vote of confidence on the Managing Director.

“We commend the Managing Dr. Mohammad Alkali Director for his tireless efforts in addressing the challenges faced by the people of the North East region. Under his leadership, the NEDC has successfully implemented various development projects aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of the region.

“Notable achievements include; Infrastructure Development: The NEDC, under the guidance of the Managing Director, has constructed and rehabilitated critical infrastructure such as roads, schools, hospitals, and bridges. These projects have enhanced accessibility, connectivity, and essential services for the people of the region.

“Empowerment Programmes: The Managing Director’s leadership has resulted in the successful implementation of numerous empowerment programs, including skills acquisition initiatives, microfinance schemes, and vocational training. These programs have provided opportunities for sustainable livelihoods and economic growth in the region.

“Humanitarian Aid and Reconstruction: The NEDC, under the guidance of the Managing Director, has effectively coordinated humanitarian aid efforts and reconstruction projects in conflict-affected areas in the North East. This has facilitated the safe return and resettlement of internally displaced persons, rejuvenating communities and fostering social cohesion.

“Stakeholder Engagement: The Managing Director Mohammad Alkali has actively engaged with various stakeholders, including local communities, government agencies, and civil society organizations, to ensure the sustainable development of the North East region. This inclusive approach has facilitated collaboration, transparency, and accountability in the implementation of development projects.

“Based on these achievements and the significant progress made under his leadership, COCSON confidently passes a vote of confidence on the Managing Director of the North East Development Commission. We believe that his exemplary commitment to service, dedication, and results-oriented leadership will continue to drive the development agenda in the North East region.”

“Additionally, we urge other public office holders to emulate the good work demonstrated by the managing President and also ensure that the renewed hope agenda of President bola Ahmed Tinubu is sustained for the benefit of all Nigerians.

We call on all relevant stakeholders to recognize and appreciate the accomplishments made thus far, demonstrating their commitment to the development, stability, and prosperity of the North East region.”

Some of the CSOs included Society for Community Development and Empowerment (SCODE), Progressive Initiative for Sustainable Development (PRISD), Justice and Equality Advocacy Network (JEAN), Civic Engagement and Governance Institute (CEGI), Grassroots Empowerment Network (GEN), Advocates of Social Change and Responsibility (ASCR), and Transparency and Accountability Initiative (TAI).

Others were Generation for Human Rights and Development (GHURID), Sustainable Development and Advocacy Movement (SDAM), Health and Education Research Alliance (HERA), Urban Renewal and Livelihood Enhancement Organization (URLEO), Initiative for Democratic Governance and Economic Development (IDGE), Youth Empowerment and Leadership Foundation (YELF), Women’s Empowerment and Rights Organization (WERO), and Civil Society Alliance for Good Governance (CSAGG).