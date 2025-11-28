Oluwaseyi Afolayan, recently named one of Nigeria’s Top 35 Under 35 Marketing Professionals, is quickly emerging as a transformative figure in Nigeria’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.

As Brand Manager for the Snacks Category at UAC Foods Ltd, Afolayan has consistently blended creativity, strategy, and culturally resonant storytelling to redefine how consumers engage with some of the country’s most iconic snack brands.

Afolayan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Education from Ekiti State University, an Advanced Certificate in Brand Management from the Brand Management Academy (BMA), and a Digital Marketing certification from HubSpot Academy. These qualifications have underpinned her ability to combine analytical insight with innovative brand execution.

At UAC Foods, she has been at the forefront of several high-impact initiatives. Notably, she led the “Grab a Gala” campaign, a revitalisation of the Gala brand that reconnected it with a younger generation through culturally grounded storytelling. She also spearheaded the “digital transformation of King-Size Gala”, designing a multi-platform campaign that boosted social engagement and drove thousands of digital product trials, a significant milestone for contemporary FMCG marketing in Nigeria.

Beyond digital innovation, Afolayan has played a pivotal role in “product launches and portfolio expansion”, guiding the rollout and refresh of offerings such as “Gala Chin Chin”, “King-Size Gala Sausage Roll”, and “Kingsway Loaf”. As the official product designer for Gala Chin Chin, she translated consumer insights into compelling packaging that strengthened shelf presence and brand relevance.

Her commitment to culture-driven campaigns is evident in initiatives like “Make Gala Sausage Roll Your Galantine”, which went viral and drove extensive consumer engagement, as well as the “Gala Workers’ Day CSR initiative”, celebrating Nigeria’s everyday hustlers and deepening emotional loyalty to the brand.

Afolayan’s recognition among the “Top 35 Under 35 Marketing Professionals” underscores her growing influence and leadership potential in the sector. Colleagues and industry observers note that her work reflects a rare combination of creativity, strategic rigour, and collaborative execution, qualities that continue to enhance brand equity, accelerate growth, and deliver memorable consumer experiences.

As gathered, Afolayan is a Gen Z strategist with a bold, modern approach, even as she is not merely contributing to Nigeria’s evolving FMCG marketing landscape, but actively shaping it.