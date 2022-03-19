The Kaiama Emirate Council in Kwara State will on Sunday, March 20, 2022 honour the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, with a chieftaincy title.

A statement issued by the media adviser to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, said Lawan will be turbaned as Magayaki of Kaiama Emirate, which means the lead warrior that ensures the Emirate is protected, survives and progresses.

According to the Emirate Council, this honour is being bestowed on Lawan in recognition of his “support for development in the Emirate and his exemplary leadership of the Ninth senate.”

Kaiama is in the Kwara North senatorial district and currently being represented in the Senate by Senator Sadiq Umar.

The Senate President and his entourage from Abuja arrived in Ilorin on Saturday morning and will proceed to Kaiama on Sunday for the turbaning ceremony.

Shortly on his arrival in Ilorin on Saturday, the Senate President attended the wedding Fatiha of Aisha, daughter of Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, the Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

Dr Aisha Sulaiman’s hand was given in marriage to Dr Hussain Yahaya.

The Senate President is being accompanied on the trip from Abuja by the Senate Leader, Dr. Yahaya Abdullahi, Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, Senator Saidu Alkali, Senator Bello Mandiya, Senator Yakubu Oseni, Senator Barau Jibrin, Sen Lawali Anka, Senator Bima Enagi and his Chief of Staff, Dr. Babagana M. Aji.

