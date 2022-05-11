The federal government has approved the sum of N2,024,935 only for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), for the purchase of 52 number of operational vehicles.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday after the federal executive council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, the 52 vehicles comprised of 27 Buffalo Double Cabin, MG 2021 model, 15 Toyota Hilux four-wheel drive premium package 2020 model and 10 Toyota Hiace ambulance buses with full option.

The Minister said: “This is done to enhance the capacity of the agency to combat crimes and criminality in Nigeria. It’s my belief that this will go a long way in protecting lives and property in Nigeria.”

On whether the bids were open to local contractors before approval, he said: “It was an open bidding exercise, and I think I saw some of our local manufacturers bid, they bidded and the best and most responsive bids won the contract.

“So there is no issue about whether we discriminated against local manufacturers or preference for foreign manufacturers. That is my response to that, it was an open bidding.”

Also, during his briefing, the Minister of State for Power said FEC approved three major contracts aimed at enhancing the performance of the national grid with the view to improving power supply.

He said: “You will agree with me that of late we’ve had grid collapses, resulting in epileptic power supply in most parts of the country.

“There’s definitely been the need for us to reinvigorate our national grid so as to sustain and provide electricity to majority members of our country and the communities around us.

“To that effect, FEC today approved three major contracts aimed at enhancing the performance of the national grid with the view to improving power supply. One of the lines is the one linking Benin, Osogbo and Akure in Edo, Osun and Ondo States respectively.

“So in the three states, the grid in that area has been weak for sometime, but with this approval of today’s contract, we are swinging into action and certainly, very shortly, we would have improvements on the grid in that area.

“Also the 133 KVA in Akwanga and Lafia in Nasarawa State, has also been improved. That also helps to strengthen the line to Abuja through those two states and the states further, Plateau and Benue States would have improved electrical supply, following those strengthening.

“So if we empower our grid properly, and given the encouragement the president and FEC has given us, we promised Nigerians that the grid will be enhanced, and electricity supply to the country improved, howbeit, gradually. But we were working on that. And with these approvals, we hope to do better for Nigerians.”