Four persons have been killed in a ghastly multiple motor accident involving two trailers and three cars, which occurred in Zakalio community of Jos North local government area of Plateau State on Tuesday.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred when a trailer loaded with flour and salt, heading to Bauchi State, lost control at a sharp bend along the Jos-Bauchi Road, and eventually fell down, resulting in a collision with another trailer and three cars.

Spokesperson of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the State, Peter Yakubu, while confirming the casualty figure, said: “four persons died instantly at the scene of the accident while nine persons including men and women who sustained various degree of injuries have been evacuated to the hospital for treatment.”

Also, secretary of the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS ), Nurudeen Hussain Magaji, who was at the scene of the accident, told our correspondent that some of the victims were critically injured and had been rushed to Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) and Plateau Specialist Hospital for urgent medical attention.