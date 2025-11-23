1

. Houseplants

These colourful arrangements not only make your home colourful and comfy but can actually double as air purifiers, eliminating carbon dioxide from the atmosphere converting it to oxygen while getting rid of other potential chemicals detrimental to respiratory health. Your houseplants can also double as culinary spice delights such as basil, thyme, peppermint and chives among others. Houseplants reduce stress and are esthetic, making your home spaces beautiful. English Ivy, aloe vera, spider plants and roses.

2

Mirrors

These multifunctional home decors can already be found in homes, as they have several uses. What is important is how you choose to use them as decorative pieces . Some mirrors are more of antique decorative pieces with appurtenances that can make a space compellingly beautiful. While mainly used for personal grooming, mirrors can also make your home spaces seem larger than they are, creating an illusion of expansion while increasing natural lighting. They can also be used to enhance other decorative pieces such as candles and plants.

3Rugs

These multifunctional ornaments are commonly spread out on floors of living or sleeping areas and come in various designs, colours and shapes. They hold and blend all other decorative pieces together. They can be used to separate and define spaces.

4

Clocks

These are overlooked and underestimated pieces of decor that can transform your home in seconds. Clocks are not just timepieces, but can also double as ornaments that enhance a home’s aesthetic. You can never go wrong with grandfather clocks, cuckoo clocks, pendulum-style or wall clocks, among others. Digital clocks are also a rave. They can come in complex designs or simple and straightforward, while maintaining elegance. Modern rustic or vintage, these pieces add personality to a space.