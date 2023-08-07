At least four persons have died after a mining site collapsed on them in Yadagungume, a community in Ningi local government area of Bauchi State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the illegal miners lost their lives over the weekend after the site caved in on them.

An eye witness who pleaded for anonymity said the illegal miners have been working on the site for the past for over a month.

He confirmed to this medium that the four miners died instantly after they were dug out from the collapsed site.

Confirming the incident, caretaker chairman Ningi local government area, Ibrahim Zubairu, who confirmed the incident, said four people have been trapped in the pit and three died instantly.

Zubairu said that the illegal mining site is located at Kogo Kadage forest, seven kilometres away from Yadagungume town.

“Yesterday (Saturday), I was informed that about four people were trapped in a mining pit, I directed that they should try and do something and later on, they reported back to me that they recovered three bodies.

“I don’t know the illegal activities on the site after we have banned all sort of illegal mining in the local government. It came to my surprise when I got the report of the incident,” the chairman said.

Zubairu said a constituted a committee tasked with the responsibilities of checkmating the mining activities and land related matters and also directed Burra Divisional Police Officer for supervision of the mining sites.

He warned people to desist from illegal mining activities as the government would not spare anyone caught wanton.

The chairman who condoled with the families of the deceased prayed for eternal rest and asked the families to bear the irreparable lost.

By Kamal Ibrahim Bauchi

