In a rare display of bravery, members of the vigilance group in Isin local government area of Kwara State have eliminated scores of armed criminals during an encounter at Eleyin community.

Advertisement

LEADERSHIP gathered that the vigilantes had resisted attempts by the criminals to invade their communities, leading to an armed face-off that culminated in the killing of the criminals.

Excited by the bravery of the people, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, commended the firm and patriotic resistance of the people of Isin.

Governor AbdulRazaq said the community action against the criminals was consistent with their right to live without fear or intimidation at all times.

“In addition to our support for the security agencies, I assure our communities of continuous support to resist violent attacks. I, therefore, commend the bravery of the Isin and Irepodun vigilantes who mounted a spirited resistance against the criminals.

“I also send my heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Saheed Adeshina, who succumbed to the injuries in the encounter. May God repose his soul. His family is assured of our prayers and support at this difficult moment,” the governor prayed.

AbdulRazaq also approved N10million financial support for the family of the dead vigilante, commending his bravery and commitment to the community.

The governor said the reported mass neutralisation of the criminals was a bold statement that Kwarans will not accept further provocation.

“Not only will the government replace the motorcycles lost in the encounter, but it will also double down in its logistic support for the security forces and the local vigilantes across the state.

“As we mount this bold resistance in moral courage against criminality, I urge that we strike the right balance so that we do not further undermine our collective wellbeing, which violent protests may amount to. “Together, we will ensure that our communities are rid of all criminal elements as security forces work with local vigilante to strengthen public safety.

“This collaboration will be further strengthened as the Nigerian Army has extended Operation Fansan Yamma to Kwara in furtherance of its national mandate to support internal security,” the governor added.