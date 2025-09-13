Queen Irene Onwuka, the founder of Queen Irene Onwuka Peace Foundation (QIOP), a non-governmental organisation with a core focus on persons with disabilities, child education and women empowerment, has been honoured at African Women’s Achievers Awards and Summit (AWAA 2025) in South Africa.

She emerged one of the 100 African Woman Change Makers and African Icon 2025 for Economic Advancement.

The award was in recognition of her role as one of the trailblazing women from across 30 African nations who embody Africa’s growth and prosperity.

In a social media post, she acknowledged the recognition in faraway South Africa, stating that it will spur her to give more for the economic development of the continent.

“I was thrilled and honoured to be recognized as one of the 100 African change markers and African Icon 2025 for Economic Advancement. This is an award I don’t take for granted at all. It is a call for more efforts and contributions in little way we can for the economic good of Africa,” she said.

Also, all winners of AWAA 2025 were inducted into the esteemed Women’s Empowerment Achievers Forum, further solidifying their impact on Africa’s advancement.

A few other honorees, including Queen Onwuka, were also conferred with honorary doctorate degrees for their remarkable contributions towards building a better Africa.

Queen Onwuka is believed to have made significant impact in the society, especially in the lives of children whose future she has consistently remained critical of.

Her Foundation recently signed a historic partnership agreement with the office of Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities.

The partnership agreement was aimed at increasing efforts to empower and create capacity building for people with special needs and persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

Not long ago, she won a award of recognition as African Iconic Young Humanitarian at the African Iconic Women Recognition Awards (AIWRA).