No fewer than 48 political support groups of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have declared support for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Siminalaye Fubara.

Addressing the support groups at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said all what the G-5 governors wanted was equity and justice between the Southern and the Northern parts of Nigeria.

Wike, who was represented by the chairman of PDP in the state, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, said he decided to support the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, when leaders of the party identified with the leadership of Rivers State.

Akawor said: “As you mentioned, core APC people who supported Asiwaju, who supported your party, at a point decided to identify with Rivers State, identify leaders of Rivers State under the leadership of Chief Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.”

Speaking on behalf of the support groups, Director of Protocols in the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, said the decision of the support groups was to reciprocate what the governor did for the party during the February 25, 2023 presidential election in the state.

Okocha said: “We have looked at you track record, we have seen indelible marks, we have seen your political achievements in our political landscape and we thought that it is only necessary to have continuation and consolidation.

“Outside continuity and consolidation, we have also found, looking at the mission statement, of one young vibrant man, soft spoken, professional in the person of Siminalaye Fubara.

“We are also told, Your Excellency, that you support that candidate and and so, our people have agreed that we will join you to support that candidate.

“We have said it also good that we reciprocate your gesture that on February 25, when some of our leaders in APC were voting against our presidential candidate, the PDP in Rivers State, under your able leadership was supporting and voting for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”