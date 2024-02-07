Sokoto State government has reinstated former auditor-general, Alhaji Sambo Yahaya Nawawi, who was removed from office by the former administration of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

In a statement released to newsmen by the press secretary to the governor, Abubakar Bawa, he said Governor Ahmed Aliyu has in his magnanimity reinstated Nawawi in compliance with a court order.

According to the statement, the reinstated auditor general was earlier suspended from office after a misunderstanding with the former administration of former Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, for alleged overstay in office after civil service mandatory 60 years of age in service.

It was alleged that the embattled auditor has stayed in office longer than necessary, the allegation he dismissed and ran to the National Industrial Court, Sokoto Division, to seek redress.

The National Industrial Court after a series of proceedings delivered judgement in favour of the state government, barring the former auditor from further stay in office as auditor-general.

The Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division, however in its judgement set aside the verdict of the Industrial Court based on appeal filed by the former auditor general and ordered for his immediate and unconditional reinstatement in office, the order which the former administration of Governor Tambuwal refused to carry out till the expiration of its tenure.

According to the statement, the former auditor general, Alhaji Sambo Yahaya Nawawi, has been reinstated in office with immediate effect, as substantive auditor general with all paraphernalia of office.