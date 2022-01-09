Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State yesterday said 52 people were killed in the recent banditry attacks on some communities Bukkuyun and Anka local government areas of the state, and not 200 as earlier reported.

The governor who address newsmen after visiting the affected areas yesterday expressed sympathy with the affected communities.

He said necessary measures had been put in place to end incessant attacks on the communities.

“We were shocked on hearing about the killings and worked tirelessly with the federal government for more serious action to end this ugly act,” he added.

He said the state and federal governments were collaborating to deploy more security personnel to the affected areas.

Matawalle said the state government would provide necessary support to rebuild the destroyed villages.

“The state government has completed arrangements to provide funds for the reconstruction of the villages destroyed by bandits as we are not interested in establishing IDP camps in the state,” he said.

According to him, investigations have revealed that bad elements were using IDPs to bring weapons to the bandits.

The Emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahir Muhammad Ahmad and that of Bukkuyun, Alhaji Muhammad Usman, expressed appreciation with the prompt response of the state government in the wake of the attacks.

The emir of Anka said reports gathered by the emirate indicated that 22 people were killed while several others were later found in neighbouring Talata Mafara and Bakura.

“The record we have is that 22 persons lost their lives in the attack, while four villages were torched by the bandits,” he said.

The Emir of Bukkuyun said 36 persons were killed during the attack on Kurfa Dunya. He appealed for the deployment of more security personnel in the area.