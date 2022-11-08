The management of Igbinedion University Okada in Edo State has announced that it would graduate 557 first degree graduates this session with no record of a third class and pass results. The others are 134 postgraduates.

The vice chancellor of the university, Professor Lawrence Ezemonye stated this at a press conference to announce activities marking the 20th convocation ceremony of the university where former prime minister of the Republic of Guinea, Kabina Komara and the chairman, British Africa Business Alliance, Mr David Smith are expected as guest lecturers.

Ezemonye said the school maintains zero tolerance to infractions particularly cultism, drug abuse and other vices adding that the school recently introduced six new undergraduate courses and five post-graduate courses making the university to now run 55 undergraduate courses and 34 post graduate courses all fully accredited by the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) and various professional bodies.

He said, “The university has a zero tolerance for any infraction not only at the university, anything that has been declared as an infraction by the laws of the land is not tolerated here. Cultism and drug abuses have no place in Igbinedion University at the matriculation, the matriculation oath is presented to the students spelling out the dos and don’ts and what is very important in this scenario is that both the parents and guardians and the students are there at the matriculation.”

“They understand the principles of discipline of the university from day one and we have carried that out judiciously and if we have any form of infraction of any sort the first point of call are their parents and guardians and we have a constituted disciplinary panel constitute of both students and management staff and what is unique is that there is no interrogation and interview or investigation that do not have the parent in sitting so it is an open inquisition so everybody sees that whatever decision is taken not only is it in line with the approved code of conduct but also the procedure is fair and so decisions are firm,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ezemonye said the school also struck a partnership deal with universities in Ukraine to continue the training of their Nigerian medical students who have been displaced by the Russian – Ukrainian war and that the proprietor of the university, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion’s free rebate has produced not less than 15 Phds and 20 Msc graduates among the university staff.”

He said two Nigerians, Pastor Chris Oyakilomhe and Princess Rosula Mku-Atu would be awarded honorary degrees.