The President of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), Mr. Olusegun Mojeed, has called for professionalism among human resource management personnel in the public sector and not-for-profit organisations.

He made the call at the 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the institute held recently in Lagos.

Mojeed remarked that there should be a strengthened engagement with the public sector, the introduction of new membership offerings, and the formulation of strategic partnerships by the professional body.

He asserted that the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management in its stride has solidified a valuable partnership with the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), the UK with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), as this is a mutually beneficial relationship for the institute’s members at home and abroad.

Similarly, he emphasised deepening public sector advocacy.

“Locally, we scaled up our interaction with the public sector, using the private sector as our springboard. We played both at the Federal level and the various subnational.”

Speaking further he said, “We have made significant investments in operational improvements and innovation to improve both the membership experience (MX) and the efficiency of the Institute with the introduction of a weekly radio programme to educate the public on various topical people and business issues.”

Hence, the body hit a financial sustainability milestone, as its financial accomplishments reflect prudent management and strategic foresight.

He said, “In 2023, we achieved a historic milestone as our total revenue crossed the N=1 billion mark for the very first time in the history of our beloved Institute.

“Additionally, “there was a notable 5% year-on-year increase in members’ funds, indicative of the trust and confidence vested in our leadership of the Institute. and, for the first time in our history, our total assets crossed the =N=2 billion mark.”

Meanwhile, in the last three years, the institute’s revenue grew by over 100% from N586 million in the 2021 financial year to over a billion.

Additionally, member funds have increased from N1.6 billion to N2.3 billion as this significant growth is attributable to the strategic efforts of the current leadership, supported by members and corporate organizations.

“As we continue to witness steady growth, we are optimistic about surpassing these achievements with our strategic plans. We trust that the incoming leadership will build upon this foundation to drive further success,” he stated.

As part of expanding the CIPM global presence in the diaspora, the institute intends to carry forward the existing initiatives and sustain an enduring legacy.