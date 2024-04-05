Waste diversion is a noble cause and it’s the SMART thing to do. Not only for the environment, but also for your finances. Here are items you can recycle for money:

1.Aluminum Cans

This is the classic example of cash for trash that’s been around for years. Aluminum takes more energy to mine and produce than any other metal so it is worth paying for these cans. Recycling aluminum not only prevents more resources from being extracted from the Earth but it also saves energy as well!

2.Plastic and Glass Bottles

Cash it! Don’t trash it. Many governments have implemented deposit return recycling programs that attach cash values to bottles based on the material they’re made of. Returning glass and plastic bottles to recycling facilities and stores where they offer bottle return can net you a decent amount of coin.

3.Ink Cartridges

Green recycling solutions for when you can’t print the colour green anymore! Why recycle ink cartridges? A number of office supply stores such as Staples will offer $2 back per cartridge. That means your office recycling program can start saving on printer costs!

4. Cardboard

Cardboard boxes are a necessity for moving items from place to place. But they’re also very valuable and can get you around $45 per ton. We recognize that this may be more viable for commercial recycling or office recycling rather than at home. Hard to fit a literal ton of cardboard in your outdoor recycling bins! However, that doesn’t mean you can’t shop around for cardboard.

5.Electronic Waste

The problem is it’s not always clear if electronic waste is valuable because it contains materials that may or may not be worth money. Don’t forget electronic waste also includes batteries. If you’ve recently replaced the battery in your car you could get up to $10 for your used car batteries depending on the location. It is still important to make sure your e-waste doesn’t end up in a landfill.

6.Scrap Metal

The final and most profitable material on our “best items to recycle for money” list is scrap metal. You may already be aware of this if you’ve ever visited a scrap yard for cars or other types of scrap facilities. Commercial recycling is lucrative in the metal business, so if you’ve got a broken down car lying around you can still get some money for it.

By Deepti Save

Culled From: https://cleanriver.com/resource/blog-best-items-to-recycle-for-money-trash-for-cash/