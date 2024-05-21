Six days after being held in captivity, Seliat Raji, a sister to Ahmed Raji, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria who was kidnapped in Iseyin in Iseyin local government area of Oyo State has been released.

The Baale Koso of Iseyinland, Sikiru Adeniji, confirmed Seliat’s release.

Recall that the gunmen had last Thursday invaded her residence and killed a security guard who was said to have put up resistance during their operation.

According to him, the victim regained freedom around 2am after payment of ransom demanded by her abductors, adding that she would be taken to the hospital for a medical check-up.