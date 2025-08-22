At least, six persons have been confirmed dead while 19 others sustained varying degrees of life -threatening injuries in a lone accident which occurred at Itori axis of Ewekoro local government area of Ogun State on Friday.

The accident which occurred at Osuponri Village along the Abeokuta – Sango Ota – Oshodi Expressway, involved a fully-loaded grey-coloured Toyota passenger bus with registration number: LAGOS KJA 851 YH.

Public Relations Office of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident, said the bus, bearing 25 passengers onboard suddenly experienced a tyre burst while on motion, causing the driver to lose control and subsequently summersaulted.

Akinbiyi, however, disclosed that the injured victims were rescued and taken to the General Hospital in Ifo for medical attention.

He added that the remains of the victims were also deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.