The Rivers State Police Command has discovered and exhumed the corpse of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in-charge of Ahoada Police Division in Ahoada East local government area of the state, Bako Angbashim, six months after he was murdered by cultists.

Angbashim, a Superintendent of Police, was gruesomely murdered by a cult gang on September 8, 2023, at Odiemude Community in Ahoada-East LGA of the State.

However, after about than six months of manhunt, the Police announced that it had killed Gift David Okpara, popularly known as 2Baba, the prime suspect in the murder of the senior Police Officer last month.

The command, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said Bako’s grave was discovered near a shrine, located inside 2Baba’s camp that is situated within the forested region of Odiemude Community.

The statement, which was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, said the recovered remains of the late DPO have been taken to the mortuary, where they will undergo scientific examination and genetic testing.

“The Rivers State Police Command is pleased to announce significant advancements in the investigation into the tragic murder of SP Bako Angbashim, a former Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahoada Division in Rivers State. The Command’s unwavering commitment to resolving this heinous crime and ensuring justice has yielded fruitful results.

“On Sunday, March 10, 2024, a coordinated joint operation was carried out by tactical squads from the Rivers State Police Command and personnel from the Force Intelligence Bureau. This operation targeted the camp of the deceased cult leader, Gift Okpara, famously known as 2Baba, situated within the forested region of Odiemude Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

“During the operation, diligent search efforts led to the discovery of a burial site within the gang’s shrine, where the remains of the slain Police Officer, SP Bako Angbashim, were located and subsequently exhumed. Notably, the exhumed remains include the skull of the deceased.

“These recovered remains have been taken to the mortuary, where they will undergo scientific examination and genetic testing. These tests aim to establish the identity of the remains through a meticulous comparison with samples obtained from the late officer’s relatives.

“Furthermore, ongoing efforts are underway to locate and retrieve the remaining dismembered parts of SP Bako Angbashim’s body, suspected to have been buried at various undisclosed locations within the forest.

“It is important to note that 2Baba, the leader of the gang responsible for this heinous crime, met his demise on February 17, 2024, during a planned assault executed by the Rivers State Police Command. 2Baba died in Ebrass, Ahoada West Local Government Area, but unfortunately, his gang members managed to escape with his body.

“However, following an intensive seven-day search, aided by credible intelligence, Tubaba’s body was ultimately recovered from a shallow grave in the Ebrass forest.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, has commended the joint security team for their unwavering dedication and resolute commitment in the operation.

Disu said: “The Command extends its gratitude to the community members for their invaluable support throughout the investigation process.

“The police will continue to prioritize the safety and security of all citizens, and they remain determined to apprehend the remaining members of the gang.

“The Rivers State Police Command remains steadfast in its mission to uphold peace, security, and justice within the state. Regular updates on the progress of this investigation will be provided as developments unfold.”