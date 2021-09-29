Bandits numbering about 60 on motorcycles yesterday launched an attack on the Emir of Kalgara’s palace, shooting at random as they gained entrance into the inner chamber of the palace

LEADERSHIP gathered that the bandits entered the town through Attahiiru Primary School, Kalgara along Madaka road in order to avoid the military camp in the town.

An eyewitness account revealed that the bandits’ came into Kalgara in the evening when people were closing from Kalgara market and went straight to the Emir’s palace.

“They came with a mission. I think their mission was to attack the palace, you know it was Kalgara market day. We thought they were going to the market to abduct people instead they went to the palace and started shooting at everybody they saw in the palace,” an eye witness narrated.

It was learnt that the mobile policemen and the military personnel stationed at Kalgara joint operation camp were able to mobilize immediately and engage the bandits to force them out of the palace.

The Emir Alhaji Ahmed Atahiru II was said to be out of the emirate for an official assignment. However, it was not clear whether or not any member of his family was abducted or shot as the military engaged the bandits for close to one hour.

When contacted the police public relations officer, Niger State Command, Wasiu Abiodun, said he would get back to our correspondent because the command was awaiting the details of the attack.