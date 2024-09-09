The Lagos State Police Command has disclosed that a 65-year-old blind man identified as Ewenla Ibrahim Adetomiwa, in the company of his children aged 16 and 12, was rescued from committing suicide by jumping into the Lagoon along the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

It was gathered that the incident took place on September 4, 2024, at about 2:30pm as good samaritans prevented him from committing suicide.

The State Police Command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday.

He noted that timely intervention of a good Samaritan and the Police foiled Adetomiwa’s plans to plunge into the Lagoon after a distress call about the incident was received by the Police.

He stated, “He was prevented by a good Samaritan who alerted the police. Through the control room on receipt of the information led by a team of policemen to the scene where the victim named Ewenla Ibrahim Adetomuwa ‘M’, a blind man aged 65 Years of Ikorodu Lagos, and his two children, were seen on the 3rd Mainland Bridge ‘F’ aged 16 years ‘M’ aged 12 years were seen amid the crowd and other motorists as they were rescued to the station.”

He, however, said, “Upon interrogation, the man admitted that his intention was to commit suicide to enable the government to take charge of his children if he had succeeded in the act.”

LEADERSHIP recalls that the incident is the latest case of rescued persons recorded this year where the Police and Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have foiled attempted cases of suicide on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.