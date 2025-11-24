The 2025 edition of the Mbo EMOIMEE Free Medical Workshop has been concluded with an impressive 6,730 beneficiaries receiving various forms of medical attention, reaffirming the initiative’s position as one of the most impactful community health interventions in the region.

The programme, powered by the EMOIMEE Host Community Development Trust, lasted from October to the second week of November in the five communities of Uda, Enwang, Ebughu, Udesi, and Effiat in Mbo Local Government Area.

Providing a breakdown of the figures, Dr Titus Antai, Chief Medical Consultant for Global Hands Medical Foundation, revealed that the outreach delivered a broad spectrum of services tailored to meet the pressing health needs of the people.

According to Titus Antai, 336 patients underwent general surgeries, addressing conditions such as hernias, lumps, appendicitis, fibroid-related complications and other ailments requiring surgical intervention.

In addition, he said 198 patients received eye surgeries for issues including cataracts, pterygium, chalazion, glaucoma, perforated cornea, corneal ulcer and penetrating eye injuries.

Antai, who was flanked by the Coordinating Medical Director, Dr Katherine Ntekim, noted that the medical team also attended to thousands of non-surgical cases.

He stated that a total of 2,349 people received reading glasses, restoring clarity and ease to their daily activities. Additionally, dental care specialists treated 487 patients, offering relief from persistent oral health issues.

Dr Antai further disclosed that 3,165 people underwent laboratory investigations and were provided with appropriate medications based on their test results. At the same time, 195 patients whose cases required specialised attention were referred to other hospitals for advanced treatment.

He expressed gratitude that all procedures were carried out successfully without any casualties, attributing the outcome to divine guidance and the dedication of the medical personnel.

Speaking on the significance of the programme, Mbo EMOIMEE BoT Member, Chief Asuquo Inuikim, described the outreach as a meticulously organised exercise designed to confront healthcare challenges in the area.

He noted that the impact of the intervention was evident in the overwhelming turnout of beneficiaries and the relief expressed by patients who had long endured untreated conditions.

Accompanied by Advisory Committee Member Chief Ita Ntekim, Head of MC Chief Ulo Ante, and MC Member Chief Edet E. Okon, Chief Inuikim told newsmen that the project had far exceeded expectations.

He lauded the EMOIMEE leadership for sustaining an initiative that not only delivers medical solutions but also restores hope and dignity to the people of Mbo.

He described the exercise as effective, mind-blowing, overwhelming and consoling, emphasising that the outcomes have significantly reduced the community’s burden of untreated illnesses. According to him, the success of the workshop stands as proof of what structured planning, collective will, and compassionate intervention can achieve