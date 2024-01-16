A midnight fire incident has claimed the lives of seven members of a family at Tudun Wada community in Nasarawa local government area of Kano State.

The fire outbreak was said to have occurred from electricity spark when power supply was restored in the area, an eyewitness, Idi Maikatako, said.

The sad incident claimed the lives of a father, mother and five of their children who were deeply asleep when the fire incident broke out.

According to Maikatako, the seven victims died during the disaster, while the sixth child is currently hospitalised.

The spokesperson of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif, who confirmed the incident said his office got a call in the early hours of Monday, from one Ibrahim Sani who reported the incident. He said, “ when our men got to the scene, they discovered it was a residential house engulfed by fire.

“Seven persons lost their lives in the incident as a result of suffocation from smoke in the incident. The victims were rushed to hospital, where they were confirmed death.

“When our men got to the scene, they discovered that the victims were evacuated to the hospital by neighbors and good Samaritans had put off the fire before our men got to the scene”, he said.

However, Yusif cautioned residents to always disconnect electric appliances after use and while leaving the house or office to prevent any fire outbreak.