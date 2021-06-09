Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicated severe dry spell in Sokoto, Zamfara, Yobe, Kebbi, Kastina, Niger and some parts of Borno states.

Speaking at the headquarters of NiMet in Abuja yesterday, the NiMet director- general, Professor Mansur Bako Matazu said states like Oyo, Kwara, Ekiti, Plateau and the FCT would experience mild dry spell.

For the southeast and south south states, the NiMet boss said they would experience normal rainfall apart from Cross River State that would experience below normal rainfall.

For July and August, the NiMet DG said the dry spell would have improved and the affected states will experience above normal rainfall.

Speaking on the implications of the predictions, Professor Matazu said farmers would have to follow NiMet advice and plant appropriate seedlings according to the predictions.

He said: “ Dry spell is not the absence of rain but a period when rain ceases to fall within ten days or two weeks within a period of normal rainfall.

“Farmers must apply proper planning where drought resistant seeds are planted within the period.

“It is also important that the farmers follow all the advice and precautionary measures that NiMet offer from time to time in order to mitigate the impact of this temporary dry spell.”