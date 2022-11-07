The long awaited 7th Kaduna State Sports Festival has been scheduled to hold from Tuesday (tomorrow) November 8 to 12, 2022.

The director of sports development, Ibrahim Yakubu, who made the disclosure said athletes from 23 local government Area of the state will compete in 15 sports based on the entries from the local governments areas.

The 15 Sports to be completed in are, football, volleyball, basketball, handball, athletics, chess, badminton, squash, Table tennis, Beach volleyball,Kokawa, Dambe, karate, boxing and scrabble.

Yakubu further disclosed that, so far all necessary arrangements have been put in place for hitch free festival which he said may also be producing athletes that will represent the state in the forthcoming National Sports Festival scheduled to hold in Asaba, Delta State.

He expressed the commitment of the sports ministry to give opportunities to athletes to develop themselves and showcase their various sporting talents during the week long festival.