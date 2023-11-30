The South-West Professional Forum (SOWPROF) has dismissed insinuations that the recent demolition of illegal structures in Lagos State was ethnically biassed.

In a statement signed by Assistant General Secretary Lateef Kayode and shared with journalists in Ado-Ekiti,the Ekiti State capital, the group highlighted that the majority of affected structures belonged to Yoruba individuals.

Contrary to speculations suggesting targeted demolition, SOWPROF underscored that their thorough investigations revealed approximately 80% of the demolished buildings’ owners hailed from the South-West region.

The group stressed that the initiative was an effort to address severe environmental hazards, such as flooding and potential threats to the state’s future.

“We have done diligent checks. We have a compilation of all the victims of the demolition in Lagos. We have done extensive compilation of the victims and the issues involved. Some 80 per cent of the victims of the demolished buildings are from the South-West region,” the group said in a statement.

The professional forum expressed disappointment over attempts to inject ethnic politics into what it perceived as a strictly environmental matter.

It urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu not to be swayed by divisive criticisms, emphasising that the demolition targeted illegal structures across the nation, occurring in cities like Port Harcourt, Kano, Enugu, Onitsha, Owerri, Aba, Kaduna, Ilorin, Makurdi, and various others.

SOWPROF highlighted the need for property owners to comply with existing environmental laws and cautioned against investing in properties that breach these regulations. The group advocated for responsible land and property development to prevent hazards and safeguard the environment.

This clarification seeks to address misconceptions surrounding the recent demolition drive, aiming to refocus attention on the critical issue of environmental preservation rather than fueling ethnic sentiments.