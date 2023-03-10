Ekiti State governor, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has vowed to support the vision of Ekiti United Football Club to gain promotion to the country’s elite league, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

He also reassured the youths and people of the state of his administration’s commitment to empower and positively engage young people through sports.

Governor Oyebanji spoke during the official unveiling of the new jerseys, coach and the players of the state-owned football team ahead of the commencement of the 2023 season at Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The occasion witnessed a friendly match between Ekiti United FC and Osun United FC which ended in a goalless draw.

Represented by the commissioner for Finance, Mr Akin Oyebode, said the government will continue to invest in sports within the limited resources available to it.

“We are committed to pushing the team up the ladder and creating an enabling environment for the team to pursue and achieve its much desired promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League.”

The governor called on indigenes of the state and corporate bodies within and outside the state to complement government efforts at developing sports saying the government alone cannot do it.

In her address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mrs Tola Faseluka hailed governor Oyebanji’s rare passion and commitment towards putting Ekiti on the world map through sports .

Faseluka said the governor’s support had and will continue to boost the morale and spur the teeming Ekiti young sportsmen and women to achieve success and win laurels for the state.

The team head coach, Kehinde Anjorin said the match was to prepare them for their first 2023 Nigeria National League coming up on March 19.

Ekiti United will be playing in the abridged NNL Southern Conference B3 group alongside 4 other teams, namely, Madiba FC of Lagos, Stormers FC of Abeokuta, FC Ebiede of Lagos and Ikorodu United also of Lagos.

Dignitaries at the event are the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Bunni Adelugba, the Head of Service , Barr. Bamidele Agbede among others.