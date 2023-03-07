No fewer than nine awards will be up for grabs as the 7th Abuja Lawyers League tagged ‘Chukwuka Ikwuazom Super Cup 2023’ kicks off on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

The organisers in a press statement signed by Barrister Olujimi T. Olujide-Poko, said the competition will hold from March 11 to May 20, 2023 at the King’s Turf Arena (Panorama), Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, while the annual Awards/Dinner 2023 will be held at the International Conference Center, Abuja, May 21, 2023.

The statement added that the awards will be given in nine categories with a view to make the event a memorable one for the entertainment of not the players but also their friends and colleagues that will be on ground to witness the soccer artistry of the lawyers.

“We have outlined quite a number of awards which shall be given at the annual dinner scheduled to hold on the 21st of may, 2023.

“We have events and games that spectators will participate in and win cash prizes, one of which is the AUTA NYADA CHALLENGE wherein fans will be given tasks to complete and win prizes.

“We also use this medium to announce the following awards – Chief Akinlolu Olujinmi (SAN) award for the team of the tournament male and female categories), Prince Lateef O. Fagbemi (SAN) award for manager of the tournament (male and female categories), Henry Barnabas Ehi award for golden gloves (male and female categories), Cowbell award for the most valuable players (weekly), Dr B.O. Babalakin (SAN) award for the most valuable player of the tournament – overall (male and female categories), fan of the tournament (male and female categories), best dfender (male and female), best midfielder (male and female), and J.B Daudu (SAN) award for the golden boot (male and female),” Poko said.

He also announced the partnership between Abuja Lawyers League and Zenith Medical Kidney Center to celebrate ‘The World Kidney Day’ which falls on March 11, the kick off date for Abuja Lawyer League 2023.

The 7th edition of the annual football league, aimed at creating an avenue for lawyers to socialize outside the courtrooms and keep fit, will also afford the participants and spectators the opportunity of knowing their health status as there will be a free medical check-up and a brief health talk about kidneys.