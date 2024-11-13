The Lagos State government has arrested 94 suspected miscreants along the rail-line corridor between Pen-Cinema and Fagba Junction in the state.

The Commissioner for Environmental and Water Resources, Hon. Tokunbo Wahab who disclosed this on Wednesday in a post shared on his verified X handle (formerly Twitter) said the raid followed complaints by residents, commuters and concerned citizens.

He stated, “In response to complaints from residents, commuters and concerned citizens on the nefarious activities of illegal squatters, miscreants and suspected criminal elements along rail-track corridors, the agency undertook a midnight raid along the rail-track between Pen-Cinema under the bridge up to Fagba Junction.

“The thorough operation commenced at about 0230hrs, covering over five kilometres in distance; shanties/illegal structures were removed.”

Wahab however, disclosed that 94 suspects were arrested during the midnight operation, adding that a locally fabricated short gun and several wraps of illicit substance suspected to be Indian hemp, charm and a jack knife were recovered.

He added, “The suspects will be charged to court accordingly.”

Wahab stressed that the arrest of miscreants is an ongoing initiative by the state with a bid to maintain law and order and compliance with the environmental policy for a cleaner and saner Lagos.

Recall that in April, the commissioner stated that the government was reiterating its commitment to zero-tolerance for environmental nuisance across the state.

He vowed that in doing so, the state will not bend to any distraction, blackmail and or propaganda in attaining the zero-tolerance and cleaner Lagos agenda.