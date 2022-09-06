FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE,

P.M.B.2373

MAKURDI

CENTER FOR INNOVATION IN PROCUREMENT,

ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL STANDARDS (CIPESS)

CALL FOR APPLICATIONS INTO POSTGRADUATE PROGRAMMES

Applications are invited from qualified and interested candidates for admission into Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) and Master of Science (MSc)programmes in each of the fields of Procurement Standards, Environmental Standards and Social Standards at the Center for Innovation in Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards (CIPESS), Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM).

About us

Center for Innovation in Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards is a World Bank sponsored Center of Excellence established at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi now Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi (JOSTUM), Benue State.

CIPESS is funded by the World Bank for a 5-year period in the first instance under the Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement (SPESSE) project.

The SPESSE project is aimed at enhancing sustainable human capacity development in Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards in public and private sectors in Nigeria and the West African sub-region in order to support good governance, increase transparency, competition, equal opportunity and enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery as well as improve value for money in public expenditure. This will be done through training, professionalization and research in Procurement Standards, Environmental Standards and Social Standards by means of robust collaboration with regional, national and international partners.

VISION

To be a dynamic regional hub for expert training and research in Procurement, Environmental and Social standards based on global best practices.

MISSION

To produce a critical mass of highly skilled and fit-for-purpose professionals in the areas of Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards for sustainable development.

AVAILABLE PROGRAMMES

PROCUREMENT STANDARDS Postgraduate Diploma in Procurement Management (2 Semesters)

ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS

Candidates to be admitted to the Postgraduate Diploma in Procurement Management must have:

Five credits including English Language, Mathematics and Economics at the

Ordinary Level (O’ level) at no more than two sittings

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree not lower than third Class Division from a recognized University

iii. Bachelor’s Degree with at least second-class lower Division in areas not related to

Administration may be considered

Higher National Diploma at upper credit level Relevant professional qualifications.

MASTER OF SCIENCE DEGREES IN PROCUREMENT STANDARDS Master of Science in Procurement Management (4 Semesters) Master of Science in Project Management (4 Semesters) Master in Public Procurement (2 SEMESTERS)

ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS

The criteria for admission into the Master of Science in Procurement Management are as follows:

Candidates must meet the basic matriculation requirement of 5 O’ Level Credits including Mathematics and English Language. Candidates must have at least a B.Sc. Procurement degree at Second Class Lower Division.

iii. Candidates with PGD in Procurement after a relevant first degree (i.e., 3.5 of 5.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average at PGD) or 60% on weighted percentage average may also be considered.

Candidates with at least second-class lower degree in Economics, Business Administration, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Accounting, Banking and Finance, Agribusiness are eligible for admission. Candidates with Bachelor’s degree at least second class in Engineering from recognized university may also be considered.

The criteria for admission into the Master of Science in Project Management are as follows:

Candidates must meet the basis matriculation requirements of 5 O’ Level Credits including Mathematics and English Language.

Candidates must have at least a B.Sc. degree at Second Class Lower Division in a Business Administration, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Marketing Accounting, Agribusiness or Engineering related courses will be eligible for admission.

Candidates with PGD in Project Management at Credit Level (i.e., 3.5 of 5.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average) or 60% on weighted percentage average may be considered.

Candidates with at least second-class Bachelor’s degree in Natural or Applied Sciences may be considered for admission.

The criteria for admission into the Masters in Public Procurement are as follows:

Candidates must meet the basic matriculation requirements of 5 O’ Level Credits including Mathematics and English Language. Candidates must have at least a B.Sc. degree at Second Class Lower Division in a Business, Engineering, Natural Sciences or related courses from a recognized university

Candidates with PGD in Procurement Management at Credit Level (i.e., 3.5 of 5.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average) or 60% on weighted percentage average may be considered.

Candidates with HND Lower Credit minimum and with PGD as stipulated in (iii) above may be considered for admission. ENVIRONMENTAL STANDARDS Postgraduate Diploma in Sustainable Environmental Standards (2 Semesters)

ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS:

The criteria for admission into the PGD programme are as follows:

Matriculation requirement of the university including five (5) O’ Level Credits which must include Mathematics and English Language and any of Biology or Agricultural Science, Chemistry, Geography, Physics. Graduates from recognized universities, who hold first degree in related fields of study.

Candidates with at least 3rd class degree in Environmental, Natural or Physical Sciences or other related disciplines.

HND Upper Credit minimum or its equivalent in Natural or Applied Sciences, Agriculture and Engineering from recognized higher institutions.

MASTER OF SCIENCE IN ENVIRONMENTAL STANDARDS (4 Semesters) Sc. in Livelihood and Environmental Resource Management

M.Sc. in Environmental Risk Assessment and Management M.Sc. in Geographic Information Systems and Remote Sensing M.Sc. in Climate Change and Natural Resource Management M.Sc. in Climate Smart Agriculture

ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS

The criteria for admission into any of the programme options are as follows:

Matriculation requirement of the university including five (5) O’ Level Credits which must include Mathematics and English Language and any of Biology or Agricultural Science, Chemistry, Geography, Physics. Candidates must have at least Second-class Lower Division Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Standards, Environmental Sciences, Environmental Management, Natural or Applied Sciences, Medical Science, Agriculture, Engineering, Education Science and the Social Sciences.

Candidates with PGD at Credit Level pass (i.e., 3.5 of 5.0 Cumulative Grade Points Average) or 60% on weighted percentage average may be considered.

SOCIAL STANDARDS Postgraduate Diploma in Social Standards (2 Semesters)

Admission Requirements

Candidates must satisfy the matriculation requirements of the University including O’ Level credits in English Language and Mathematics. A Third Class (Hons.) Bachelor’s degree in Social Work, Sociology or related disciplines awarded by an approved and accredited University. HND and/or professional qualifications cognate to Sociology from a recognized institution with not less than Upper Credit.

MASTER OF SCIENCE DEGREES IN SOCIAL STANDARDS

Master of Science in Social Impact Assessment (4 Semesters) Master of Science in Social Work (4 Semesters) Masters of Disaster Management (2 Semesters)

ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS

The criteria for admission into the M.Sc. Social Standards programme will be as follows:

Candidates must possess 5 O’level credits in English Language, Mathematics and any other three subjects among Economics, Geography, Government, Biology or Agricultural Science at no more than two sittings. Candidates with a minimum of Second Class (Lower Division) Bachelor’s degree in Social Work, Sociology or a related discipline from an approved university

Postgraduate diploma with a CGPA of not lower than 3.0 on a 5-point scale from an accredited university.

Candidates with a PGD at credit level pass on weighted percentage average.

HOW TO APPLY

Candidates are kindly advised to visit CIPESS website: www.cipessfuam.edu.ng and complete the online application form to register for their preferred courses.

CONTACT US

Address: CIPESS building, Engineering Complex, Middle Core, Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, Benue State, Nigeria

Website: www.cipessfuam.edu.ng

Email: cipess@uam.edu.ng

Twitter: @cipess_fuam – Facebook: @cipessuam – Instagram: @cipessfuam123

Call: 08066321522, 08063523352, 08038288040, 080339260253

Signed

Professor Lami A. Nnamonu, FICCON, FCSN

Center Leader/Director, Center for Innovation in Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards (CIPESS)