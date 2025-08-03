Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu has hailed Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, over their historic fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title, describing the victory as “another golden chapter” in the nation’s sporting history.

Advertisement

D’Tigress defeated Mali in the final of the 2025 tournament in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire on Sunday to extend their unbeaten run to a decade and secure their seventh AfroBasket trophy overall.

In a congratulatory statement issued on Sunday, the First Lady celebrated the team’s dedication and resilience, praising them for showcasing the strength of Nigerian women on the global stage.

“I congratulate D’Tigress for this historic victory at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Tournament. To God be the Glory for yet another victory for Nigeria as you bring home the second trophy won by the nation in two weeks,” she said.

Senator Tinubu noted that the victory was more than a sporting achievement, saying it would inspire “every young girl to dream of breaking barriers and making history through hard work and dedication.

“Today, you have written another golden chapter in our dear Nation’s sporting history by defeating Mali to win your fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title,” she added.

The First Lady commended the head coach, Rena Wakama, the first female coach to lead the team to multiple titles, and celebrated the players’ teamwork and discipline, describing them as “wonderful D’Tigress” who have “made Nigeria proud once again.”