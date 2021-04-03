ADVERTISEMENT

BY SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

The wife of the late national publicity secretary of the pan-Yoruba sociocultural organisation, Afenifere, and rights activist, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, has described the death of her husband, Yinka Odumakin, as a ‘sad event’, saying a part of her is gone.

In a statement personally signed by Okei-Odumakin on Saturday titled ‘A Part of Me is Gone’ hours after the news of her husband’s death became public, she said her late husband died at the intensive care unit of LASUTH where he was being managed for respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19, which he had recovered from.

“With gratitude to the Supreme Being for a life well spent, I announce the passing on of my beloved husband, Comrade Yinka Odumakin to the great beyond after a brief illness.

“The sad event happened this morning (Saturday, 3/4/2021) at the intensive care unit of LASUTH where he was being managed for respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19 which he had recovered from about a week ago.

“I appreciate the outpouring of grief and sympathy from home and abroad as I mourn my irreplaceable soulmate. I urge us all to remain steadfast in the cause of the masses to which he dedicated his life,” she said.

Okei-Odumakin added that Odumakin’s burial arrangement will be made public in due course.