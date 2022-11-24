The biggest challenge that we face is complacency.

We must take nothing for granted, we must fight for every inch of space and we must struggle for every vote.

We must close ranks and not allow anyone or anything to divide us.

We must not underestimate our enemies or the level they are prepared to descend to.

The struggle is hard and the sacrifices are many.

We have been subjected to all sorts of insults, lies, betrayals and persecution by those that hate us, hate our principal and that do not wish either well.

Such is their hate that it borders on insanity: they even target our children, spouses and family members.

These are the sort of things that have NEVER happened before in the history of our country and in the history of our politics but they are happy to cross that line.

Yet regardless of their desperation, malice, mendacities, deceit and intrigues remember this: the wind blows in our favour.

PDP and Atiku cannot stop us.

Labour and Obi cannot stop us.

NNPP and Kwankwaso cannot stop us.

Only WE can stop us and that must NEVER be allowed to happen.

Like Iago said in Shakespeare’s classic play ‘Othello’, “it is in ourselves that we are thus or thus”.

The victory lies in our hands and we must be clear-thinking and focused to achieve it.

We must never allow our ranks to be divided.

We must keep our eye on the ball.

We must win votes.

We must bring in and welcome as many of the undecided and converts into our swelling ranks as possible regardless of who they are or what they have said or done in the past.

We must be kind, grateful, charitable, generous and magnamonious to those who choose to align with our noble cause, whether big or small.

We must stand with and support our leader regardless of the vicious taunting and relentless aggression that he has been subjected to by his detractors and in spite of the heat of the battle.

We must clarify issues and respond to every attempt to misrepresent, malign and discredit him.

We must expose the falsehood and evil intentions of his adversaries in the knowledge that he is the only one out of all the contenders that can bring peace, prosperity and unity to our country.

We must take nothing for granted.

No matter what price we are paying or suffering we have been subjected to as a consequence of our choice of candidate we must not be deterred, we must count it all as joy and we must keep moving forward because our cause is noble, just and righteous.

The lines have fallen for us in pleasant places and we have a goodly heritage.

The victory is ours.

It is within sight and together we shall enter the Promise Land.

None of us shall fall before we enter it and we shall all live to see and enjoy it.

BAT will be the next President of Nigeria.

God wills it and the zeal of the Lord shall cause it to come to pass.

Our nation shall rise up to where she belongs and we shall build on the foundation that has been established over the last 62 years.

It is for this noble cause that, despite the challenges, threats, insults and constraints from within and without, we continue to stand and fight.

The labour of our heroes past shall NEVER be in vain.

For the future of our beautiful children and our beloved country we will do and take anything to see to it that Asiwaju wins.

We will work hard and pray hard.

We will climb every mountain and level every valley.

We will travel to every nook and cranny of this country carrying BAT’s message.

We will stand firm till the end, we will run the course, we will hold the line and we will keep the flag flying.

We shall not be denied and we shall continue the struggle until we prevail.

May God guide and be with us and may He bring our endeavours to an expected end.

* Chief Fani-Kayode is a former Minister of Aviation and Saudakin Shinkafi Emirate.