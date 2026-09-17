The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has debunked a media report, linking him to a move involving several presidential candidates, with the objective of producing a single opposition presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

In a public notice posted on his verified Facebook page on Thursday morning, Sowore, who is currently on vacation in the United States ahead of the electioneering campaigns, said neither he nor the AAC was part of the talks and would not be joining any such coalition.

Sowore said he and his party could not be in the same political bed with the same people they had opposed over the years, adding that their opposition was not merely against incumbent President Bola Tinubu or the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), but against the political system and governing practices that had produced decades of poverty, corruption, inequality, insecurity and underdevelopment.

“I have read a report in The Punch Newspapers stating that a Political Commission led by Prof. Pat Utomi intends to hold talks with several presidential candidates, including myself, with the objective of producing a single opposition presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

“For the avoidance of doubt, neither I nor the African Action Congress (AAC) is part of these talks, and we will not be joining any such coalition.

“Our position is clear and principled. The AAC represents a fundamentally different political and ideological direction. Our revolutionary agenda is driven by ideological clarity, not political convenience, elite horse-trading or desperation for access to power.

“We cannot enter into a coalition with the same political establishment we have consistently opposed. Many of the politicians now presenting themselves as an ‘alternative’ have, at different times, operated within the same political order, across the APC, PDP, Labour Party and other formations, that we know has failed Nigerians.

“Our opposition is not merely to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu or the evil All Progressives Congress party. It is to the political system and governing practices that have produced decades of poverty, corruption, inequality, insecurity and underdevelopment.

“The AAC is offering Nigerians a different path: a revolutionary break from the old order and a program founded on social and economic justice, equal rights, accountable government and the redistribution of political and economic power to the Nigerian people.

“We will not abandon that program for an arrangement whose principal objective is simply to replace one set of establishment politicians with another.

“The AAC is different. We know what we stand for, and we know the Nigeria we are fighting to build.

“We are not part of these coalition talks, and we will not be joining them,” Sowore stated.